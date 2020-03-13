Presidency reacts following alleged attack on Buhari in Kebbi

The Presidency has described as false and untrue reports of an attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Argungu, Kebbi State, on Thursday. A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday night, said the supposed attacker was a young man who only attempted to greet the president at a closed range but was prevented by security officials.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kebbi State Thursday to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival. It was the first time the international tourism event would hold in eleven years, as security considerations had rendered it impracticable.

“As the President went round the arena to inspect rice pyramids on display, and take photographs with farmers, a young man was so very excited to see his President so close. He made an attempt to get to him. “World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President,” Adesina said in the statement.

Adesina warned those he described as “professional contortionists” against making mischief of events and twisting things to give a negative narrative.