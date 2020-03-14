Sanusi arrives in Lagos from Nasarawa

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has arrived Lagos from Nasarawa via Abuja. Sanusi departed Awe in Nasarawa State with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, on Friday.

At about 10:47pm, Sanusi’s plane left the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, according to a spokesman for Governor El-Rufai.

His departure comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention in Nasarawa.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN.