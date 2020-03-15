List of winners at the 7th AMVCA

The highly anticipated seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has held in glamorous fashion. It was indeed a night of glitz with so many celebrities in attendance, all looking highly ravishing in their different attires, coming together to celebrate great achievers and achievements in the movie industry within the year under review.

The night was an emotionally-charged one full of entertainment, glamour and red carpet extravaganza as Africa’s biggest film and television stars gathered at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs). Hosted by the duo of IK Osakioduwa and AMVCA newbie Amina Abdi Rabar, the event held on Saturday, March 14, and is organized by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice. The 7th edition of the AMVCAs was also sponsored by Amstel Malta.

The biggest winner of the night was Nigerian thriller ‘Living in Bondage’, which walked home with seven awards including Best Overall Movie and Best Director which went to Nollywood legend, Ramsey Nouah. Timini Egbuson won Best Actor in a Drama whilst Toyin Abraham won in the Best Actress in a Drama, both wins for their performances in the movie ‘Elevator Baby’. Meanwhile, The MultiChoice Academy award went to East Africa for the movie ‘Promises’.