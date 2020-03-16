BREAKING: Buhari, APC governors agree to postpone NEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors of the All Progressives Congress have postponed the National Executive Council meeting of the party. They took the decision at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after a brief meeting.

The postponement is indefinite. According to the Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum, Mr Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, who spoke with reporters after the meeting, the governors urged the President to support the postponement until the governors were able to resolve the issues in the party.

When asked whether Buhari approved the postponement, Atiku-Bagudu replied, “Yes. The President did. He is very happy!” The governors in attendance were those of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Kwara, Kano, Nasarawa, Edo, Kebbi, Jigawa, Gombe, Borno, Niger, Plateau, Lagos, Katsina, and Imo States.

The governors absent were those of Kaduna, Ekiti, Yobe, and Kogi States.