Coronavirus: Champions League and Europa League could be decided by mini-tournament

A mini-tournament to decide the Champions League and Europa League will be one option put forward to ease fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

European football’s governing body, Uefa, is hosting a video conference with major stakeholders on Tuesday. Euro 2020 is set to be postponed to allow league seasons to be completed. A source close to the situation says all parties must be ready to sacrifice something to reach a solution.

All 55 Uefa members, the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues, and a representative of world players’ union Fifpro have been invited to Tuesday’s meeting.

The Uefa members will also hold an additional meeting to discuss their own reaction.