COVID-19: No new cases recorded yet, but we are still at high risk – Mamora

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, says all is not yet perfect as regards the COVID-19 issue. At a briefing on Monday to update Nigerians on the status of the COVID-19 containment efforts, Mr Mamora said although Nigeria has not recorded any new cases, the country is still at high risk.

The minister told newsmen that Nigeria will continue to monitor travelers coming and going out of the country. He revealed that Nigeria has added three new countries France, Germany, and Spain, making it eight countries on Nigeria’s priority list.

According to him, passengers from these eight countries will undergo critical screening at ports of entries. The countries include Italy, China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, France, Germany, and Spain.