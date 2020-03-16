Oshiomhole’s fate hangs in the balance as court hearing stalls

The fate of the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has suffered a setback as the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has adjourned indefinitely the hearing of his appeal.

The Appellate Court put off Oshiomhole’s suit to an undecided date on the grounds that the court is yet to constitute a panel to entertain the appeal.

Indications that the hearing will be truncated emanated when Justice Stephen Adah and two other Justices entered the court and announced that their panel was not billed to entertain Comrade Oshiomhole’s matter.

Justice Adah who presided over two other cases left the courtroom with information that another panel will soon be around and that if the panel was not ready, parties will be communicated