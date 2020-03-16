South Africa suspends football and cricket

Football and cricket activities in South Africa are being suspended as the country seeks to minimise the impact of coronavirus. On Sunday, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa declared coronavirus a national disaster, and the South Africa Football Association (Safa) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have responded by suspending their sports in the country.

Any gatherings for football of 100 people or more are now banned, while all forms of cricket have now been terminated for a 60-day period. “This measure has a direct impact on all our football activities, particularly matches as most if not all our matches are attended by more than 100 people,” said Safa’s acting CEO Thamsanqa Gay Mokoena.

“Some of the football authorities elsewhere in the world have taken measures such as playing matches in “empty” stadiums without spectators. This response has not proven to be effective in minimizing the spread of the virus.