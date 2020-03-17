Appeal Court stops suspension of Oshiomhole

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal presided over by Justice Abubakar Yahaya has ordered a stay of execution of the order of the FCT High Court suspending Adams Oshiomhole.

The Appellant Court’s order is pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the APC National Chairman.

Also granted by the Court is an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from taking any action that will violate the order of a stay of execution granted by the Court.

The Appeal Court warned political parties to resolve their differences amicably without resorting to the court.

Hearing of the motion on notice has been fixed for Friday the 20th of March, 2020.