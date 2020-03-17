BREAKING: Buhari approves immediate postponement of Edo Sports Festival

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate postponement of the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020. The Minister of Youths, Sports and Development, Sunday Dare made the announcement on his Twitter handle after meeting with President Buhari and the Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

He said, “Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date.

