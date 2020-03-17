Coronavirus: Europe plans full border closure in virus battle

The European Commission is planning to ban all non-essential travel throughout Europe’s Schengen free-travel zone as more countries close their borders to try to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would ask leaders to implement the measures on Tuesday. “The less travel, the more we can contain the virus,” she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said the EU’s external borders would be closed to travellers. “Concretely, all trips between non-European countries and EU countries will be suspended,” Mr Macron said in a televised address on Monday.