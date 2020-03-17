Coronavirus: FG should go beyond screening travellers from certain countries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Federal Government to step up actions to safeguard the nation from the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party asked the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to “go beyond its proposed secondary screening of travellers from certain countries.”

The main opposition party called for an extension of the measures “to all international flights coming into the country, given the prevalence of connecting flights and land border crossing by international air travellers.”

“While noting the steps so far being taken, the PDP is however worried that the current approach still falls short of the required pre-emptive measures, thereby leaving gaps that expose our nation to avoidable risks.