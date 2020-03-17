Edo 2020: Reps call for postponement of National Sports Festival

The House of Representatives is calling for the postponement of the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold next week in Edo State. The lawmakers who made the call during plenary on Tuesday said it is due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The matter was raised as a motion of urgent public importance by Representative Onofiok Luke, who raised concerns over the new case of COVID-19 which now brings the total number of cases in the country to three.

According to the lawmakers, the resolution to suspend the Sports Festival is in line with the WHO recommendation of social distancing and maintaining at least 3 feet between persons.

The National Sports Festival is expected to draw participants in thousands from all the states of the federation.