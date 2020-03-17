Euro 2020 postponed until next summer, says the Norwegian FA

Euro 2020 has been postponed by one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, says the Norwegian FA. Uefa, European football’s governing body, has been holding an emergency video conference involving major stakeholders on Tuesday.

The Norwegian FA says it was decided that the tournament will now take place from 11 June to 11 July next year. BBC Sport understands the decision will be signed off by Uefa later on Tuesday. The tournament was due to take place from 12 June-12 July this year at 12 venues across Europe.

The postponement provides a chance for European leagues that have been suspended to now be completed. Uefa’s Nations League and the European Under-21 Championships are also scheduled to take place next summer.

The 2021 Uefa Women’s European Championship is set to take place in England and begins on 7 July, four days before the proposed men’s final.