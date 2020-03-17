JAMB releases results of 312,000 candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results of about 312,000 candidates who sat for the UTME on March 14, the first day of the examination.

According to the board on Monday, the results were released on Sunday. It directed candidates to check their profiles for the results. “The results of Saturday’s examination have been released. We are optimistic that the entire exercise will be hitch-free,” the board’s Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said.

As the UTME would last till April 4, a total of 469, 670 candidates on Monday sat for the examination in various Computer-Based Test centres across the country.