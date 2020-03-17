Lagos explosion is a lesson, we must learn from it – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has reacted to the Abule-Ado explosion in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Gbajabiamila who visited the site of the explosion on Monday said the tragic incident is a lesson that everyone must learn from. The Speaker while receiving a briefing by the relevant authorities said: “I can assure you that an unfortunate incident of this nature is a lesson to all of us, and we must learn from it.

“This happened, and we must learn from it. Lives have been lost. One life lost is too many, not to talk of about 17 or the figures we’re hearing around 20. Twenty lives are too many, among whom there were children.”

While paying tributes to victims of the disaster, Gbajabiamila assured that the government will not abandon the families of the victims.