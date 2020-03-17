Oshiomhole chairs APC NWC meeting, says party not divided

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole is currently holding a meeting with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). The meeting comes less than 24 hours after the Appeal Court ordered a stay of execution of the order of the FCT High Court suspending him as the National Chairman of the party.

Mr. Oshiomhole while meeting with the party executives at the APC secretariat in Abuja said conflict is natural in a party of their size. Speaking on resolving some of the issues affecting the party said the APC is united and not divided and will be used as an instrument for the development of Nigeria. He said parties that are pro-people usually have more challenges than conservative parties.

According to him, despite the challenges the party has faced, the APC remains strong, admitting that he is not a perfect being but his sincerity of purpose cannot be denied. The APC National Chairman said he is willing to reconcile his style of leadership with that of other members of the party so they can work together.

He thanked the judiciary for overturning the high court ruling saying internal differences will be settled internally. Meanwhile, the hearing of the motion on notice has been fixed for Friday the 20th of March, 2020.