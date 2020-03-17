Reps reject bill to establish Civil Societies Regulatory Commission

Members of the House of Representatives have rejected a bill to establish the Civil Societies Regulatory Commission for coordinated regulation of Civil Society Organisations.

The bill was sponsored by Hon. Tajudeen Abbas during plenary on Tuesday. But some lawmakers opposed the bill saying it goes against section 40 of the constitution which gives every citizen the right to assemble freely.

The opposing lawmakers further stated that the country enjoys democracy because of civil societies and the bill is an attempt to stifle free speech and assembly.

However, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajagbiamila, expressed support for the bill, stating that it does not go against the constitution, neither does it seek to muzzle free speech or association.

After listening to submissions from his colleagues, Hon. Abbas, opted to step down the bill.