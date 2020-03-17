Reps to set up committee to investigate Multichoice, other service providers

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the payment plan of Multichoice and other direct-to-home broadcast service providers to implement a Pay-As-You-Go Tariff Plan.

The lawmakers came to the resolution at plenary on Tuesday. They expressed concerns that DSTV and other Direct-To-Home Service Providers have deliberately refused to implement the Pay-As-You-Go Tariff Plan but rather charge users on a fixed monthly tariff plan, unlike what is obtainable outside Nigeria.

Representative Idem who raised the motion, informed lawmakers that DSTV operates a Pay-As-You-Go Tariff Plan in other countries but has chosen to exploit Nigerians through a fixed monthly plan. According to him, Nigeria is the biggest market for DSTV and deserves to be treated better.

The motion was supported by lawmakers who described the action of DSTV as an abuse and unfair treatment to Nigerians.