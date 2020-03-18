BREAKING: CBN approves N100bn loan support for Health laboratories

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced 100 billion naira loan support for health laboratories in the country. This according to the Central Bank Governor is part of its intervention in the economy following the impact of COVID 19.

The Apex Bank has also increased its intervention in the manufacturing by one trillion naira. Mr Emefiele also directed all commercial banks in the country to support pharmaceutical companies and the Healthcare industry.

He said the CBN will in the days ahead continue to reel out its support for the economy.