BREAKING: Northwest Govs. order closure of schools over Coronavirus

Northwest governors have agreed to shut down schools for thirty days as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Also, they agreed to shut down with the move expected to begin on March 23rd, 2020.

The Chairman of the Forum, Aminu Masari, the Governor of Kastina State, disclosed this on Wednesday and said the decision followed a meeting of the governors in Kaduna State.

According to Masari, the forum in collaboration with security agencies have agreed to review the security strategy towards tackling the security challenges ravaging the zone.

Another decision reached by the governors during the meeting includes adopting a joint security operation of all the seven northwest states and Niger state.