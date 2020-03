The Management of the New Africa Shrine has halted its regular programming as the country and the world at large continues to take precautionary measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Femi, the son of the late afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, took to social media on Wednesday to make the announcement.

He also advised everyone to stay safe, noting that they will continue to monitor the situation before reverting to regular programming.