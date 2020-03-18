Coronavirus: Family members of 3rd case test negative

The family members of the 3rd confirmed case of the coronavirus who were kept in a suite at the Mainland hospital have tested negative and have been discharged.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Mr Akin Abayomi, confirmed this on Wednesday at a press briefing. According to him, the family members have, however, been asked to self-isolate for the next 14 days. The Ministry of Health confirmed the 3rd case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the case involved a 30-year-old Nigerian female who returned from the United Kingdom on March 13, observed self-isolation, developed symptoms and thereafter, tested positive.