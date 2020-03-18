Coronavirus: John Mikel Obi leaves Trabzonspor after expressing fears

Former Nigeria captain and ex-Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has left Trabzonspor by mutual consent, days after expressing his concerns about the Turkish Super Lig continuing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Lig is one of a handful of leagues continuing to fulfil games, albeit behind closed doors. Mikel, 32, posted on social media that he disagreed with that policy. A club statement released on Tuesday said he had now ended his contract. It said he had given up his wages in order to become a free agent.

On Saturday, Obi had written on his Instagram “there is more to life than football” and added: “I do not feel comfortable and do not want to play football in this situation. “Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”