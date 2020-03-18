COVID-19: Reps ask FG to stop open worship

The members of the House of Representatives have asked the Federal Government to issue a directive to religious houses to stop open worship. The resolution was passed by the lawmakers during plenary on Wednesday as a means to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Other resolutions passed include, anyone entering the National Assembly should be tested and lawmakers should stop receiving visitors at the complex. Also, Nigeria should sign an agreement with Singapore and other certified countries for the production and supply of COVID-19 test kits.

Following the resolutions passed, the lawmakers, however, voted massively against an amendment to urge the Federal Government to issue a stay at home directive to all schools for 14 days.

The lawmakers further passed a resolution for the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire to brief the leadership of the House on a weekly basis, on COVID 19 updates.