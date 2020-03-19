2020 UTME: JAMB releases new batch of results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released another batch of results for candidates who sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

In a statement on Wednesday, JAMB said it released the new batch of 2020 UTME results for about 450,000 candidates, warning them not to fall victim to fraudsters.

JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who issued the statement, urged the candidates to disregard rumours making the rounds that the board cancelled the 2020 UTME examinations which took place on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.