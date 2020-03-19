COVID-19: NGF inaugurates committee to curb outbreak

The Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) has inaugurated a seven-man committee to address and curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. The committee which is to be led by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai is to advise states on the best preventive measures and actions to be taken on the outbreak.

Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday explained that the decision to set up the committee became necessary after the governors received a brief on the current status of COVID -19 in the country.

He added that governors also agreed to set up functional test and isolation centers across the states to compliment what the Federal Government is doing. The Federal Ministry of Health had on Wednesday confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.