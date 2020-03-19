Suspected case of Coronavirus in Katsina tests negative

The Katsina State Ministry of Health has said the suspected case of coronavirus announced on Wednesday has been tested negative. The State Commissioner of Health, Yakubu Danja made the disclosure during a press conference on Thursday.

He called for calm and asked residents of the state to remain informed about COVID-19 and avoid spreading unverified information especially on social media.

He, however, appealed to the general public to maintain a high level of personal and environmental hygiene such as frequent hand washing, use of alcohol-based sanitizes, practice cough etiquette and avoid mass social gathering except where necessary.

On Wednesday, the state recorded its first suspected case of Coronavirus.