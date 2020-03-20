COVID-19: Nasarawa Govt orders closure of schools

In view of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Nasarawa State government has ordered the closure of all public schools in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Fati Jimeta Sabo made the announcement at an emergency meeting with Directors, Chief Evaluation Officers and Association of Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), on Thursday.

Also, the Commissioner directed all school principals across secondary schools in the state, to hasten and complete ongoing examination by latest Thursday, March 26.

Students are to proceed on vacation until further notice.