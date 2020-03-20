FG adds Austria and Sweden to list of high risk countries

The Federal Government has added two more countries to the list of high-risk countries following the outbreak of coronavirus. The countries include Austria and Sweden.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire made the announcement at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja. “We have identified two more high risks countries – Austria and Sweden which were added in the past 24 hours to the list,” Ehanire said.

He added that there are now confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, out of which nine are in Lagos State.