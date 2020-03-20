FG orders shutdown of three international airports

The Federal Government has ordered the shutdown of three international airports in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the three airports include Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa. The three airports will be closed from March 21, 2020.

However, he said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be open but no flight operations will be allowed from the 13 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries.