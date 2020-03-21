Imo Govt shuts down all tertiary institutions, schools

The Imo State government has ordered the closure of all tertiary institutions, primary and secondary schools in the state till further notice over the Coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing residents of the state during a broadcast on Saturday, Governor Hope Uzodinma said an isolation centre has been set up in Owerri to quarantine any person who tests positive to the virus.

The governor also asked relevant authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directives. According to him, arrangements have been put in place to test all passengers arriving at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport of symptoms of the Coronavirus.