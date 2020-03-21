Nigeria’s index Coronavirus patient discharged

The Lagos State government has confirmed the discharge of Nigeria’s index Coronavirus patient. The patient who is an Italian has been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, after testing positive to COVID-19 on February 28.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed the development in a series of tweets on Friday. In a picture accompanying his tweets, the Italian was seen with the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and other health officials.

“As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative. “Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact,” the governor said.