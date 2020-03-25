COVID-19: NITDA alerts Nigerians on fake website pledging FG grant

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned Nigerians to disregard a “fake” website which claims the Federal Goverment is issuing grants to them.

In a statement on Tuesday by the NITDA Head, Corporate Affairs & External Relations, Hadiza Umar, cautioned Nigerians not to visit the site which claims the Federal Government is giving every citizen N8,500 weekly following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) would like to bring to the attention of the general public the existence of fraudulent websites trying to capitalize on the Covid-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians,” the NITDA said.

According to the NITDA, the agency will ensure that the country’s cyberspace is safe and secure, warning them not visit such a website which uses “phishing tricks” to attract internet users.