Lagos Assembly passes bill to curb coronavirus spread

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed an emergency bill to help the state combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The bill, sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, is tagged the Emergency Coronavirus Pandemic Bill 2020.

It affords the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the legislative concurrence to spend an initial N20 billion to effectively curtail the virus and enforce compliance by residents in the state. The bill was presented on the floor of the chamber on Thursday by the Deputy Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, after which it scaled the first and second readings. It was then passed to the House Committee on Health for further legislative actions.

The bill was later laid before the House by the Committee Chairman on Health, Hakeem Sokunle, after which it scaled the third reading as a result of the urgent requirements to ensure its speedy passage.