Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager on coronavirus recovery

People should be “emotionally more open” after the coronavirus pandemic, says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following his recovery. Arteta, 38, tested positive for the virus on 12 March but has since recovered after self-isolating.

“We are in a world here where everything is social media, everything is a WhatsApp text,” the Spaniard said. “But how important is touching each other, feeling each other and hugging each other?

“I miss that with a lot of the people I love.”We have to be emotionally more open. We have to tell each other what we are feeling.”

Arteta reported feeling unwell after it was confirmed Evangelos Marinakis – the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who played Arsenal in the Europa League in February – had coronavirus on 10 March.