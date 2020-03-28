COVID-19: Ganduje launches fumigation of Kano, calls for social distancing

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday launched a special fumigation exercise of public spaces in the state. The exercise is part of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. The fumigation is being done in partnership with the Lee Group, a company with Chinese origins.

“As part of their corporate social responsibility, the Lee Group of Companies heed to our request urging private companies to join hands with us in this fight against COVID-19,” Ganduje said during the exercise on Saturday. “We are calling on other private hands to also join us in these measures the state is taking.”

From the Government House, fumigators proceeded to Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Nassarawa GRA, where the governor witnessed the fumigation exercise, along with the Commissioners of Environment and Information, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso and Mallam Muhammad Garba, Managing Director of Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo, among others.