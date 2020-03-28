Lagos may impose curfew soon to curb COVID-19 spread, says Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State government is considering the imposition of curfew, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed this during a press conference on Friday while giving an update on the disease.

“Are we moving in the direction of curfew soon? Yes, we are,” he said in response to a question on the restriction of movement in Lagos. He, however, explained that the state government has yet to make the proclamation as certain indices were being expected.

The governor noted that the state government would not hesitate to take the decision to shut down activities if the need arises. He said, “There are indices that need to happen; there are numbers that we need to see for us to know that we need to shut down everywhere, but we have not seen that number.