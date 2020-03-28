Ministers donate 50 percent of March salary to help stop COVID-19 – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s 43 cabinet ministers have donated 50 percent of their March salaries towards the federal government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday.

According to Mohammed, the donation was coordinated by the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki. In a statement issued by Mohammed’s office on Saturday in Abuja. Saraki was quoted as saying it (the donation) was a gesture of solidarity and support for the federal government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and

smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem,” Saraki was quoted as saying.

The Ministers also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.