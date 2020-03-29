BREAKING: ‘Stay At Home,’ Fayemi shuts down Ekiti over Coronavirus

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has ordered a total shutdown of the state and directed all residents to stay at home. As part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, the governor declared a dusk to dawn curfew and total shut down of borders around the state.

In a broadcast on Sunday at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti, he explained that the decision would be effective for an initial period of 14 days, starting from Monday night. Governor Fayemi said the curfew would run from 7am to 7pm each day and warned that legal actions would be taken against violators. He, however, noted that the shutdown order gave allowance to the transportation of food, drugs, and other essential commodities while those on duties deemed essential would be permitted to move freely.

Governor Fayemi also announced palliative measures, such as the prompt payment of salaries despite the shortage of funds in the state. Others included the reopening of the Ekiti State Food Bank to mitigate the effects of the period on the vulnerable and setting up modalities to provide stipends for self-employed citizens.