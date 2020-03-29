COVID-19: NCDC launches WhatsApp service to engage Nigerians

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has launched a WhatsApp service to engage Nigerians on how to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. The health agency announced this in a tweet on Sunday, hours after it revealed that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 97.

It explained that the newly launched platform allows for a two-way engagement on WhatsApp, which would aid conversation between the agency and the people. According to the NCDC, real-time messages will be sent to Nigerians who opt into the service while they can also engage directly with the centre.

It added that those who subscribe to the service would get the latest updates on COVID-19, as well as receive information on how testing can be carried out. The agency urged interested citizens to add the WhatsApp number to their contact list to get started.