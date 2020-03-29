Governor El-Rufai tests positive for Coronavirus

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for the coronavirus disease. He announced this in a video posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday evening.

“Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the COVID-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive,” the governor said. “According to the protocols for managing COVID-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is not showing symptoms.

“I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced. “It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive”.