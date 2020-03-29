Nigeria’s Coronavirus cases rise to 97 as NCDC confirms eight more infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported eight new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 97. According to the NCDC, two of the cases were in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, four in Oyo State, one in Kaduna State and one in Osun State.

Information from the NCDC shows that as of 10:40 pm on March 28, 2020, Lagos had the highest number of cases with 59, followed by the FCT with 16 cases. The number of cases in Oyo surged to seven, Ogun had three while Enugu, Edo, Bauch and Osun states each had two cases.

Four states – Ekiti, Rivers, Benue and Kaduna – each had one case. The NCDC’s latest confirmation of cases brings to 16, the number of cases announced in the country on Saturday.

One of the cases is Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai who disclosed that he was positive via Twitter. The governor is the first case to be recorded by Kaduna.