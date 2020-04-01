COVID-19: Three suspected cases test negative in Delta

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday disclosed that three suspected cases of the COVID-19 in the state had tested negative. Okowa made this known via his verified Facebook page.

The governor had in a Coronavirus Update broadcast on Tuesday, said that the state was expecting results of three patients who reportedly exhibited symptoms of the virus from Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo, where their samples were taken for investigation.

He said the state would continue to be on red alert to forestall any outbreak of the disease in the state. Okowa urged the people of the state to continue to adhere to measures that had been put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus to the state.