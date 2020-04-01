Nigeria records four new COVID-19 infections, total cases rise to 139

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has risen to 139 after four new cases were discovered. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the new figure in a tweet on Tuesday, in its latest update on the disease.

Of the new cases, three were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while one new case was discovered in Lagos. This comes two days after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the restriction of movement in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun State.

President Buhari had made the declaration as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus in the country.