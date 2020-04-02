COVID-19: FG asks Elon Musk, Tesla for ventilators

As the battle against COVID-19 intensifies, governments around the world are seeking solutions to stop the spread of the virus and prevent further deaths from the pandemic. The Nigerian government has also been exploring various avenues from which help can come quickly before the war against the Coronavirus overwhelms the system.

One of such interventions sought recently, is a reaching out to Technology Entrepreneur, Elon Reeve Musk, as well as to American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla. Elon Musk had in a tweet via his official Twitter page, revealed that he and Tesla have some ventilators approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Reacting to this tweet, the Ministry of Finance, told Mr Musk and Tesla that Nigeria can do with some help.