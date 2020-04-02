COVID-19: WHO shares stay-at-home health tips

The World Health Organization (WHO) Nigeria has shared some tips as the stay-at-home order over the coronavirus pandemic continues. In a tweet on its official handle, Wednesday, the WHO said a reduction of long periods spent sitting is one of the ways to stay healthy during the period.

Walking up and down the stairs, dancing for a few minutes and doing some stretching exercises are some of the things people should do while the lockdown persists, according to the agency. “While you stay/work at home, reduce long periods spent sitting using active breaks every 30 mins,” the WHO tweeted.

It went ahead to list the following as stay-at-home tips during the lockdown:

1. Walk up & down the stairs

2. Do some stretching exercise

3. Dance to music for a few minutes

4. Check out online resources to show you new ideas