Nigeria’s Coronavirus cases rise to 174 as NCDC confirms 35 infections in one day

Twenty-three new cases of the #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 174. Of the 23 cases reported on Wednesday evening, nine are in Lagos, seven are in the FCT, five are in Akwa Ibom, while Kaduna and Bauchi have one case each.

Currently, Lagos which still has the highest number of cases now has a total of 91 infections, followed by the FCT with 35 cases, Osun with 14, Oyo with eight, Akwa Ibom with five, Ogun, Edo and Kaduna with four each, Bauchi with three, Enugu and Ekiti with two, while Rivers and Benue have one each.

Nine have been discharged, while two deaths have been recorded.