COVID-19: One person missing at Osun Isolation Centre, says Govt

The Osun State Government says one person has gone missing in a COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Ejigbo area of the state. In a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner of Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the government said it is currently investigating the matter.

According to the Commissioner, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the missing person is brought back to the Isolation centre.

“Recall that about a week ago, we received 127 returnees from Ivory Coast and we have kept them since then to avoid community transfer of the virus.