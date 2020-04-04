Enugu fire service fumigates metropolis, environs over COVID-19

The Enugu State Government has commenced the fumigation of the metropolis and neighbouring environments in the state capital. This is part of some precautionary steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to safeguard the lives of residents of the state.

According to the Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Ohaa, the state government will fumigate major markets in the state before they will be allowed to reopen for normal activities after the pandemic.

Ohaa who maintained that the soluble substance for fumigation is not dangerous to health said the major streets and suburbs will be captured in the exercise.